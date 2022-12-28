FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 98.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,068 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $829,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $593,000. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 384,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,449,000 after buying an additional 11,904 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its holdings in Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 120,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Investment Management grew its holdings in Bancorp by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Investment Management now owns 49,609 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK opened at $28.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 1.46. The Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $32.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $88.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.45 million. Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 32.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Matthew Cohn bought 18,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $505,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,344. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on TBBK shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Bancorp to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

