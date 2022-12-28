FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 51,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 82.6% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 12.1% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 31.9% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 24,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after buying an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at about $1,132,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPS. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $148.00 to $100.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.10.

UPS stock opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.87 and a 12 month high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 71.90%. The firm had revenue of $24.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

