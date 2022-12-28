General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $1,651,567.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,695,965. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 20,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $1,651,567.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,042 shares in the company, valued at $5,695,965. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,725 shares of company stock valued at $7,690,676 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Stock Performance

General Mills Announces Dividend

NYSE GIS opened at $85.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group dropped their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.15.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

