FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its stake in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,953,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,565,000 after purchasing an additional 206,270 shares in the last quarter. Sender Co & Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 571,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 111,158 shares in the last quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 461,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 13,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF by 27.2% in the first quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 341,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after purchasing an additional 73,025 shares in the last quarter.

Get AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF alerts:

AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Stock Performance

MSOS stock opened at $6.74 on Wednesday. AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $26.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSEARCA:MSOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.