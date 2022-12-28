FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC Sells 99 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IBM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 97.6% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 257,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,459,000 after buying an additional 127,093 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the first quarter worth approximately $794,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,491 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,935,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in International Business Machines by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 214,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 45,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

In other International Business Machines news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $142.42 on Wednesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.94. The firm has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

