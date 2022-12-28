Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,859 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFH. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,136 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 314.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 238,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,379,000 after purchasing an additional 180,617 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $13,907,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,930,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,869,000 after purchasing an additional 105,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VFH stock opened at $82.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.51. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $72.96 and a 12 month high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

