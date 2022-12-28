Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 6,980 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,546 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,980 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 81,504 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,328,000 after acquiring an additional 6,713 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 9.7% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 25,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $357,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 16.4% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 65,545 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 33.7% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 12,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th.

Shinhan Financial Group Stock Performance

NYSE:SHG opened at $29.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.82. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $22.98 and a fifty-two week high of $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.05.

Shinhan Financial Group (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The bank reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. Shinhan Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Banking, Credit Card, Securities, Life Insurance, Credit, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

