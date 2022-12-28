Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,759 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.6% during the second quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the third quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the second quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the second quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $315.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.43.

Insider Activity

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 518,755 shares of company stock worth $178,180,584 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and stock opened at $364.88 on Wednesday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $231.87 and a one year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $360.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.05. The company has a market cap of $346.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.35.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.91 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

