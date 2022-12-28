Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 3,050 Shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of L’Air Liquide S.A. (OTCMKTS:AIQUY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in L’Air Liquide were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 4,512 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 20,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 10,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in L’Air Liquide by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 39,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIQUY stock opened at $28.43 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. L’Air Liquide S.A. has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.36.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIQUY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of L’Air Liquide from €144.00 ($153.19) to €148.00 ($157.45) in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of L’Air Liquide from €164.00 ($174.47) to €163.00 ($173.40) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of L’Air Liquide from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.89.

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for the industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy sectors; and gases, application equipment, and associated services to the materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and craftsmen and retail sectors.

