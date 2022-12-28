Boston Common Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $4,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 96.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Advance Auto Parts Stock Up 1.2 %

Advance Auto Parts stock opened at $145.02 on Wednesday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.52 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $160.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.77. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.32 by ($0.48). Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.30% and a return on equity of 25.97%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $205.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advance Auto Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

About Advance Auto Parts

(Get Rating)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.