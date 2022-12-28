Boston Common Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 648,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,550 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $5,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ING Groep by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 138,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in ING Groep by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 184,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ING Groep from €13.00 ($13.83) to €13.40 ($14.26) in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €16.00 ($17.02) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ING Groep in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ING Groep from €11.75 ($12.50) to €13.00 ($13.83) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Societe Generale cut their price objective on ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.89) to €12.50 ($13.30) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

NYSE ING opened at $12.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.30 and its 200 day moving average is $10.05. ING Groep has a fifty-two week low of $8.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.97.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Sell-side analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

