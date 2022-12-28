Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by Boston Common Asset Management LLC

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,643 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Northern Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 890.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.50. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $76.15 and a 52 week high of $135.15.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.96.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

