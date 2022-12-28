Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 8,805 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,279 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 8,805 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Illumina by 72.9% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Illumina by 50.0% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in Illumina by 100.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Illumina during the second quarter valued at $37,000. 87.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Stock Performance

Shares of ILMN opened at $188.77 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $173.45 and a 1-year high of $428.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.83 and a 200 day moving average of $206.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on ILMN shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illumina presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

