Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Owens Corning worth $6,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 611.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 583 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Owens Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $91.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Owens Corning Price Performance

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total value of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.74, for a total transaction of $204,446.94. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 13,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,220,307.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total transaction of $324,216.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,181,305.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OC opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $72.97 and a 1 year high of $101.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.61 and its 200 day moving average is $84.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 27.52%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Owens Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 10.30%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

