American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Purchased by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC increased its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,795 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,708 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 223.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 108.0% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,887,680 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $89,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,538,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after acquiring an additional 128,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAL. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Airlines Group Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total transaction of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAL opened at $12.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.70. American Airlines Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.65 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The airline reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

