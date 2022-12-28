Sfmg LLC Makes New $202,000 Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,899 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Etsy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after acquiring an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 13.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 8.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,514,618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,095,000 after buying an additional 199,985 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 163.3% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,616,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $118,361,000 after buying an additional 1,002,642 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total transaction of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,345,813.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.59, for a total transaction of $2,305,801.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,866,859.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.43, for a total value of $1,722,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 501,329 shares in the company, valued at $49,345,813.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 245,398 shares of company stock valued at $27,123,306. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

Shares of ETSY opened at $121.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $116.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $231.96.

ETSY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Etsy from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered Etsy from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.00.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.