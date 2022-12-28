Sfmg LLC Has $194,000 Stock Holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in PLBY Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLBY – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC owned approximately 0.11% of PLBY Group worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in PLBY Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,294,000 after acquiring an additional 57,863 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 832.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,646,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,987 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,734,000 after purchasing an additional 410,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 534,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 16,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PLBY Group by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 410,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. 58.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of PLBY Group to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of PLBY Group from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PLBY Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

PLBY Group Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

PLBY opened at $2.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.85. PLBY Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.60 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total value of $36,595.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,503 shares in the company, valued at $848,356.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bernhard L. Kohn III sold 124,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $490,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,711,565 shares in the company, valued at $6,760,681.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher Riley sold 9,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.83, for a total transaction of $36,595.65. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 221,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $848,356.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 404,452 shares of company stock worth $1,479,051. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as products that enhance sexual experience, lingerie, bedroom accessories, intimates, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

