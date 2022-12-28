Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 124,614 Shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 256,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124,614 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 80.9% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 8,094,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619,655 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 27.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 30.8% during the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 10,848,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,301 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 16.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,530,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Organon & Co. by 298.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,169,000 after purchasing an additional 561,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Organon & Co. stock opened at $27.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.53. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.82.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OGN shares. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Organon & Co. from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

About Organon & Co.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Further Reading

