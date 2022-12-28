3,695 Shares in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Bought by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on BLDR. Zelman & Associates downgraded Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.33.

Builders FirstSource Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BLDR opened at $65.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.44. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 61.49% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.