Sfmg LLC Sells 10,947 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Sfmg LLC reduced its holdings in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 42.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,947 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 31,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 676 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFXF opened at $16.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.83. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $16.23 and a 1 year high of $21.98.

