Sfmg LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Sfmg LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the second quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.7% during the second quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,535 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. 81.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $553.54 on Wednesday. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $512.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $505.15. The firm has a market cap of $231.32 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on AVGO shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $669.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

