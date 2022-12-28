Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:HBANP)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2813 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of HBANP stock opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.08 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $26.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $762,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,866.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gary Torgow bought 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $248,316.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 910,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,424,506. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $762,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 52,647 shares in the company, valued at $802,866.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,804 shares of company stock worth $1,346,779 in the last three months.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

