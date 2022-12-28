Sfmg LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,725 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $34,000. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Williams Companies stock opened at $33.41 on Wednesday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a net margin of 17.72% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

See Also

