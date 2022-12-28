Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by Sfmg LLC

Sfmg LLC lessened its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the third quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 16,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,018,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 5,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $1,825,000. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.01, for a total value of $111,010.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,296,152.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $88.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.00.

DLR stock opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $178.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.21%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.