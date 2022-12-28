Gibson Energy Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.
Gibson Energy Stock Up 2.7 %
GEI opened at C$23.97 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$21.15 and a fifty-two week high of C$27.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.23, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$24.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.63.
Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.40 by C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$2.65 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gibson Energy will post 1.3999999 EPS for the current year.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CSFB upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Gibson Energy from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$25.41.
Gibson Energy Inc, a liquids infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of liquids and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.
