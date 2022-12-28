Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:REXR)

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 19th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.315 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 114.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.1%.

REXR stock opened at $54.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.00. Rexford Industrial Realty has a fifty-two week low of $48.74 and a fifty-two week high of $84.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a PE ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.82.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on REXR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $77.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,693,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,066,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $474,163,000 after buying an additional 236,991 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,132,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,080,000 after buying an additional 136,151 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,073,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $154,644,000 after buying an additional 165,924 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,630,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,635,000 after buying an additional 73,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

