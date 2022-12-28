Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.90 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

CP opened at C$102.59 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$103.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$99.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$95.42 billion and a PE ratio of 32.78. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$86.12 and a 1 year high of C$111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.99 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.27 billion. Research analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Canadian Pacific Railway

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total transaction of C$175,307.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,851,721.73. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Also, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$107.62, for a total value of C$175,307.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,851,721.73. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,259 shares of company stock valued at $987,398.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$79.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$102.69.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.