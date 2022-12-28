TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.484 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of ?. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

TFI International (TSE:TFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported C$2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.64 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.11 billion.

