OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

OFG Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. OFG Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 22.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

OFG Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $27.28 on Wednesday. OFG Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.39 and a 1 year high of $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.16.

Insider Transactions at OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 25.03% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $156.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.80 million. Analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edwin Perez sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $142,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,567,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $570,100. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 39.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 26,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6,445.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 25,719 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 26.3% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 73.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the bank’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 7,218 shares during the period. 91.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of OFG Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending services; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

