Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.41

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Equity LifeStyle Properties has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 17 consecutive years. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a payout ratio of 105.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Equity LifeStyle Properties to earn $2.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.02. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 1 year low of $56.91 and a 1 year high of $88.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $381.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $76.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Featured Articles

