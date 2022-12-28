BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.31

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.31 ($0.03) per share on Monday, February 6th. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BTA. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.66) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 185 ($2.23) to GBX 130 ($1.57) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 190 ($2.29) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 265 ($3.20) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.69) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 205.83 ($2.48).

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

