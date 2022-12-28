ETHPoW (ETHW) 24-Hour Volume Hits $18.71 Million

ETHPoW (ETHW) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. ETHPoW has a total market capitalization of $318.83 million and $18.71 million worth of ETHPoW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ETHPoW coin can now be purchased for $2.96 or 0.00017730 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ETHPoW has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ETHPoW alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.17 or 0.05233769 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00494482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.92 or 0.29298274 BTC.

ETHPoW Profile

ETHPoW’s total supply is 107,734,533 coins and its circulating supply is 107,734,079 coins. ETHPoW’s official website is ethereumpow.org. ETHPoW’s official Twitter account is @ethereumpow. The official message board for ETHPoW is medium.com/@ethw.

ETHPoW Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumPoW (ETHW) is a cryptocurrency . EthereumPoW has a current supply of 107,730,279.04993. The last known price of EthereumPoW is 2.93082101 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $20,194,721.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ethereumpow.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPoW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPoW should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ETHPoW using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ETHWUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ETHPoW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPoW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.