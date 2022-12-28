LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from LXP Industrial Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

LXP Industrial Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. LXP Industrial Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 2,500.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust to earn $0.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 71.4%.

Shares of LXP opened at $10.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.19 and a 200 day moving average of $10.24. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52-week low of $8.81 and a 52-week high of $16.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,080,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $723,469,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,719 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,509,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,084,000 after buying an additional 278,439 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 5.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,056,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,686,000 after buying an additional 196,863 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,431,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,116,000 after buying an additional 82,786 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 3.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,815,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,510,000 after buying an additional 65,673 shares during the period. 97.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LXP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

