ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the oil and gas exploration company on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

TSE:ARX opened at C$18.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.07. The company has a market cap of C$11.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.47. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$11.23 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$17.80.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$1.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.13 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 3.3699998 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ARC Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.17.

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

