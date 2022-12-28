Premium Brands Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$83.58 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$130.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.4999996 earnings per share for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$106.00 to C$87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Premium Brands in a report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$117.00 price target on the stock. National Bankshares cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$125.00 to C$122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$112.00 to C$107.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Premium Brands from C$150.00 to C$115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$116.56.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.

