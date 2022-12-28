Premium Brands Holdings Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.70 (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.70 per share on Monday, January 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.
Premium Brands Stock Performance
Shares of Premium Brands stock opened at C$83.58 on Wednesday. Premium Brands has a 52 week low of C$77.36 and a 52 week high of C$130.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$82.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$90.52. The firm has a market cap of C$3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.53.
Premium Brands (TSE:PBH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.60 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Premium Brands will post 5.4999996 earnings per share for the current year.
Premium Brands Company Profile
Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products and ready-to-eat meals.
