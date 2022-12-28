Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

ONL opened at $8.60 on Wednesday. Orion Office REIT has a twelve month low of $8.41 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 57,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 19.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 2,607.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 0.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 386,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. 84.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ONL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on shares of Orion Office REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

