Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) PT Raised to $295.00

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Stephens from $280.00 to $295.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $342.00 to $308.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Teleflex from $370.00 to $330.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Teleflex from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $276.23.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Performance

TFX opened at $248.87 on Wednesday. Teleflex has a 52-week low of $182.65 and a 52-week high of $356.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $225.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.96.

Institutional Trading of Teleflex

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.52 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teleflex will post 12.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Teleflex by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 444,832 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $4,660,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,138 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex during the 3rd quarter worth $4,025,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.