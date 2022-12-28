Crypto International (CRI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $169,387.88

Crypto International (CRI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Crypto International has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion and approximately $169,387.88 worth of Crypto International was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto International token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00002620 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypto International has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto International Profile

Crypto International’s launch date was April 6th, 2021. Crypto International’s total supply is 10,000,020,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,993,142,286 tokens. Crypto International’s official Twitter account is @cri_vivranium and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto International is cos-in.com. The official message board for Crypto International is medium.com/@vivranium/crypto-international-cri-distribution-plan-3773d5420769.

Buying and Selling Crypto International

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto International (CRI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Crypto International has a current supply of 10,000,020,856 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Crypto International is 0.43037926 USD and is down -1.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $176,835.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cos-in.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto International directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto International should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypto International using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

