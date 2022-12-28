Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR) Announces $0.48 Quarterly Dividend

Nutrien Ltd. (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th.

Nutrien Stock Performance

Shares of NTR stock opened at C$100.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$105.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$109.89. Nutrien has a one year low of C$85.28 and a one year high of C$147.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$52.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien (TSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$3.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$5.33 by C($2.05). The company had revenue of C$10.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 17.2000011 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Nutrien

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, Senior Officer Noralee Bradley bought 990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$99.28 per share, with a total value of C$98,287.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$588,432.56.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Scotiabank cut Nutrien from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Nutrien from C$105.00 to C$95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$113.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$99.73.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.