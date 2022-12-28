STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Lowered to $85.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Stephens from $91.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Stephens’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 77.16% from the company’s previous close.

STAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $103.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

STAA opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $46.38 and a 12-month high of $112.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,654,613 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,861,000 after buying an additional 31,657 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 0.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,285,358 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $374,890,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,218,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $368,160,000 after purchasing an additional 55,639 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 3.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $125,464,000 after purchasing an additional 48,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in STAAR Surgical by 4.2% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 947,126 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $66,819,000 after purchasing an additional 38,327 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.