STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) PT Lowered to $67.00

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by BTIG Research from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.64% from the company’s current price.

STAA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $97.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $110.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Sidoti raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.70.

Get STAAR Surgical alerts:

STAAR Surgical Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ STAA opened at $47.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.13 and a beta of 1.00. STAAR Surgical has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $76.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.95 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 15.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 57,984 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 105,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,334,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 61,268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for STAAR Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAAR Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.