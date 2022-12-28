dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $204.89 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00006034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. dForce USD has a market capitalization of $204.89 million and $7,522.95 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00404444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021370 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000874 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00017916 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000246 BTC.

dForce USD Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

dForce USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.98636979 USD and is down -2.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,321.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

