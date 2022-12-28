BitTorrent-New 1-Day Volume Reaches $8.16 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. One BitTorrent-New token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BitTorrent-New has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. BitTorrent-New has a total market cap of $591.46 million and $8.16 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007934 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00026758 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005265 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00004490 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00004292 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00004992 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000865 BTC.

BitTorrent-New Token Profile

BitTorrent-New (CRYPTO:BTT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,962,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent. BitTorrent-New’s official website is bt.io. The official message board for BitTorrent-New is blog.bittorrent.com.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent-New (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent-New has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 947,962,000,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent-New is 0.00000062 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $7,674,141.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTorrent-New should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

