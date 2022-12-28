WhiteCoin Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.68 million and approximately $701,013.49 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000328 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.51 or 0.00404444 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00030506 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00021370 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002190 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00006034 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000874 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00017916 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000246 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 969,854,610 coins and its circulating supply is 762,386,843 coins. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info.

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

