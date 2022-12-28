Lido wstETH (WSTETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $948.41 Million

Lido wstETH (WSTETH) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Lido wstETH has a market capitalization of $948.41 million and approximately $7.31 million worth of Lido wstETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido wstETH has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Lido wstETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,304.31 or 0.07814433 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Lido wstETH

Lido wstETH’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Lido wstETH’s total supply is 646,650 tokens. Lido wstETH’s official website is www.lido.fi. Lido wstETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance.

Buying and Selling Lido wstETH

According to CryptoCompare, “An ERC20 token that represents the account's share of the total supply of stETH tokens. WstETH token's balance only changes on transfers, unlike StETH that is also changed when oracles report staking rewards and penalties. It's a “power user” token for DeFi protocols which don't support rebasable tokens.The contract is also a trustless wrapper that accepts stETH tokens and mints wstETH in return. Then the user unwraps, the contract burns user's wstETH and sends user locked stETH in return.The contract provides the staking shortcut: user can send ETH with regular transfer and get wstETH in return. The contract will send ETH to Lido submit method, staking it and wrapping the received stETH.”

