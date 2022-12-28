YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $164,898.79

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.13 million and $164,898.79 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00005991 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YUSD Stablecoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000337 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $873.17 or 0.05233769 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00494482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.92 or 0.29298274 BTC.

About YUSD Stablecoin

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YUSD Stablecoin’s official website is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 0.99893394 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $160,421.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “YUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for YUSD Stablecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YUSD Stablecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.