Substratum (SUB) Market Cap Hits $249,250.84

Substratum (SUB) traded down 22.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $249,250.84 and $0.98 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Substratum has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00012454 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00037344 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001886 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00037850 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005933 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00019920 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00225542 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003829 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a token. Its launch date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.00072484 USD and is down -9.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $0.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

