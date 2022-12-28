Metahero (HERO) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $17.34 Million

Metahero (HERO) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Metahero token can now be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Metahero has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar. Metahero has a total market capitalization of $17.34 million and approximately $529,272.19 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $246.11 or 0.01475168 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00007793 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00017699 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00032457 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000456 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.06 or 0.01708670 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metahero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Metahero using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HEROUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.