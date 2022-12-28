OmniaVerse (OMNIA) 1-Day Volume Tops $245,240.33

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 28th. Over the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market capitalization of $414,100.00 billion and $245,240.33 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000272 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000337 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $873.17 or 0.05233769 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.50 or 0.00494482 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,887.92 or 0.29298274 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000254 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

