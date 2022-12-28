Cronos (CRO) Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 28th. One Cronos token can now be purchased for $0.0581 or 0.00000348 BTC on major exchanges. Cronos has a market cap of $1.47 billion and $10.09 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cronos has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.37 or 0.00068131 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00055025 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000980 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007932 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023245 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003974 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Cronos uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is the native token of the Crypto.com Chain. The Crypto.com Chain was created to build a network of cryptocurrency projects, and develop merchants’ ability to accept crypto as a form of payment. The Crypto.com Chain is a high performing native blockchain solution, which will make the transaction flows between crypto users and merchants accepting crypto seamless, cost-efficient and secure. Businesses can use Crypto.com Pay Checkout and/or Invoice to enable customers to complete checkout and pay for goods and services with cryptocurrencies using the Crypto.com Wallet App. Businesses receive all their payments instantly in CRO or stable coins, or in fiat. CRO is now available on DeFi Swap. Users can swap CRO, be CRO Liquidity Providers to earn fees and boost their yield by up to 20x when staking CRO.CRO has migrated from Ethereum and the Crypto.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

